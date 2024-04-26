27-year-old man hit, killed by car in Xenia; Suspect in custody

The driver accused of hitting and killing a 27-year-old man in Xenia is in custody.

Xenia Police officers and medics were dispatched at 10:06 p.m. to the area of Cincinnati and Miami Avenues on initial reports of a pedestrian strike, according to a police spokesperson.

A preliminary investigation reveals that Brandon Grooms was crossing Cincinnati Avenue at Miami Avenue when he was hit by a silver or white vehicle going southbound on Cincinnati Avenue.

Medics transported Grooms to Miami Valley Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Xenia Police said that they received information on Friday that helped them identify the driver as Monty Little.

Police, Greene County Sheriff’s deputies, and detectives from the Greene County ACE Task Force were able to find Little and the vehicle that was driven during the crash. A warrant was obtained and Little was arrested for tampering with evidence and failing to stop after an accident, which are both felony charges.

Little is currently booked in the Greene County Jail.

Grooms’ family said they want justice.

“It’s still not going to bring him back, but I want this guy to pay for it,” Grooms’ mother Dawn Issac said.

Additional charges could be filed after the case is reviewed by the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office and presented to the grand jury.