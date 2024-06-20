Driver accused of hitting, killing bicyclist in Phoenix is indicted on 7 charges

Prosecutors announced a grand jury indictment for Jamarr Dwayne Young on seven charges including murder, after he was accused of hitting and killing a bicyclist in May while speeding and intoxicated in Phoenix, the Maricopa County Attorney Office's said Thursday.

Young faces charges of second-degree murder, leaving the scene of a fatal accident, domestic violence assault, and two counts of assault, according to the County Attorney's Office.

On the night of May 16, Phoenix police responded to reports of domestic violence near 16th Street and Southern Avenue, where officers found Young at the scene. Police described him as confrontational from the beginning of the encounter.

Young ignored police commands and nonlethal tactics, fleeing police by ramming a vehicle into a squad car before heading north on 16th Street, according to court documents.

Court documents stated Young was traveling around 60 mph when he struck a bicyclist headed east on Lynne Street.

The bicyclist, later identified in court documents as Rodrigo Ibarra Palma, was given first aid but died at the scene.

Police said Young did not stop when he hit the cyclist and ignored attempts to pull over his vehicle.

Phoenix police Sgt. Rob Scherer said Young's driving "became so erratic that the pursuit was called off."

Young crashed his vehicle in an empty construction lot in Tempe and attempted to flee on foot before police arrested him.

Young, who reportedly smelled of alcohol, had a blood alcohol level of 0.138%, according to police in court documents.

At the time of his arrest, Young was on felony probation, his license suspended for five previous crashes.

During his attempted escape, Young fought police, earning him one count of resisting arrest, and one count of unlawful flight.

Young cut and bruised one of the officers, breaking another's left hand, according to court documents.

Young was held on a cash-only $500,000 bond, and he was next scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 1 for the start of a trial.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Jamarr Dwayne Young indicted in hit-and-run that killed cyclist