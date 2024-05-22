Driver accused of DUI in Aurora crash that killed woman

DENVER (KDVR) — A driver is accused of DUI and vehicular homicide after a Monday crash in Aurora that led to a woman’s death.

James Cooke, 45, of Aurora, was arrested after the woman died from her injuries early Wednesday, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. Monday on East Smoky Hill Road and South Riviera Way. Police said Cooke drove a 1999 Ford F-150 pickup truck off Smoky Hill and crashed into a tree.

A 46-year-old woman in the truck was ejected and hospitalized until her death on Wednesday, according to police. The Arapahoe County coroner will release the woman’s identification.

Court records show Cooke is due in court on Tuesday for a filing of charges hearing. Information on whether Cooke had obtained an attorney was not immediately available.

Police said this was the 19th traffic-related death this year in Aurora.

