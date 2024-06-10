Driver in accident that killed Stockton University student faces homicide charge

MAYS LANDING, — An Atlantic County woman was speeding and intoxicated when she caused an accident that killed a Mount Holly woman just weeks away from her college graduation, authorities allege.

Alexia Glass, 25, of Mays Landing was indicted on charges that include aggravated manslaughter, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Glass rear-ended a vehicle driven by 22-year-old Yolanda Pacheco in Hamilton Township shortly before 12:30 a.m. on March 28, says an account from the prosecutor's office.

A preliminary investigation said the impact of the collision caused Pacheco's car to overturn and strike three parked cars.

Pacheco was a senior at Stockton University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in psychology.

Her diploma was presented to family members shortly before Stockton's graduation ceremony began on May 7, according to her mother, Patricia Helmick of Mount Holly.

Accident victim 'small but mighty'

"She was one of a kind for sure," Helmick said in a message thanking donors who contributed more than $23,000 to a GoFundMe campaign to help with funeral costs.

"Always willing and ready to help others anyway she can," the mother added.

"She was small but mighty. She is so missed."

An investigation found Glass "was in a state of intoxication that allegedly impaired her ability to operate a motor vehicle," the prosecutor's office said Thursday.

It also alleged Glass was "driving at excessive speeds when she struck Pacheco's vehicle."

Among other offenses, Glass is accused of reckless driving and driving with an open container of an alcoholic beverage, according to records at Hamilton's municipal court.

The charges are only allegations. Glass has not been convicted in the case.

