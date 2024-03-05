Driver, 2 teens suspected of being intoxicated during traffic stop in Victorville.

Deputies reported that a female driver and two teen boys were suspected of being intoxicated during a traffic stop by deputies in Victorville.

An Apple Valley woman and her teenage passengers were found intoxicated during a traffic stop in Victorville, according to sheriff's deputies.

At 8:59 p.m. Saturday, deputies noticed a black Dodge Challenger swerving and hitting a curb. The driver of the Dodge, later identified as Marissa Cardenas, 40, continued to swerve before making a northbound turn onto Pacoima Road, police said.

Deputies stopped the vehicle and spoke to the driver and two 14-year-old boys, who were relatives of Cardenas. An open container of malt liquor was found inside the vehicle, sheriff’s officials said.

Cardenas and the teenagers were suspected to being under the influence of alcohol.

The boys were believed to be extremely intoxicated and taken to a local hospital, according to deputies. They were later released to their parents.

Cardenas was arrested on suspicion of cruelty to a child and driving under the influence, sheriff’s officials stated. She was booked into High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto and later released on bail.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy J. Mora the Victor Valley sheriff’s station at 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous by contacting We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or wetip.com.

