Driver in 127 S. crash identified

Jun. 17—The driver who was seriously injured in a semi-truck/pickup crash last week has been identified in a preliminary Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary report.

George I. Reed, 76, of Tennessee, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado south on Hwy. 127 in the area of Park Trace Dr. when it was involved in a 2015 Freightliner tractor-trailer rig driven by David Diaz Rincon, 61, of Georgia.

According to the report, "For an unknown reason, (Reed) crossed over the center continuous turn lane and into the north lane of travel, colliding with the (Freightliner), passenger side to passenger side."

After the crash, the pickup rotated clockwise and came to rest facing west in the north lane. The report continues that the Freightliner driver saw the pickup traveling toward him and attempted to avoid by pickup by swerving into the turn lane. The truck came to rest in the turn lane.

Reed was flown from a nearby church parking lot to The University of Tennessee Medical Center. His condition at press time is not known.

No charges are anticipated.

The road remained closed to traffic for a lengthy period of time as investigators worked to reconstruct the cause of the crash.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com