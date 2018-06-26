Driven to Distract: Elon Musk Tweets Tesla Pickup Truck Is Coming

From Car and Driver

Tesla’s increasingly combative and recently Twitteriffically fitful helmsman, the redoubtable Elon Musk, has decided that the company needs a pickup truck, putting out a call on the social-media network for features that folks might want in a such a vehicle as well as suggesting a few that the new machine will have.

So what can we expect from a machine that would logically follow the the Model Y crossover and the revived Roadster into showrooms? According to Musk, “The Tesla Truck will have dual motor all-wheel drive w crazy torque & a suspension that dynamically adjusts for load. Those will be standard.” In the 1970s, Mercedes-Benz offered such a machine. They called it the 450SEL 6.9, and it was, quite possibly, the finest all-around motor vehicle offered in that dreary decade. So we’re off to a good start!

What else? How about “It will parallel park automatically & have 360 degree cameras & sonar.” So, like, a cross between an Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine, a Toyota Prius, and any manner of vehicles with 360-degree camera systems these days.

“Seems like trear gate should rotate on a four bar linkage & drop down to the ground or close. Kinda like some big trucks have,” wrote Musk. We assume the South African is typing with an Irish accent and meant “Sure, t’rear gate should be rotatin’ on a four-bar linkage, like.” Tommy Gate, watch your back.

Is it vaporware? Who knows? All Tesla vehicles have had a longer road to public launch than initially proclaimed, but with the issues the company seems to be sorting through at the moment, we’d imagine that even if the company sees fit to develop it, a Tesla pickup is a few years out.



