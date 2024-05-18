Drive-by shooting outside Parkland cannabis dispensary leaves victim hospitalized

A 27-year-old man was hospitalized late Friday night following a drive-by shooting in the parking lot of a Parkland cannabis dispensary.

Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 10:59 p.m. on Friday, sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Darren Moss said. The victim was shot in the stomach in the parking lot of Zips Cannabis (formerly Bloom Cannabis), 10707 Pacific Ave. S. His injury is not life-threatening.

The victim told authorities that he didn’t know who shot him, Moss said: “We know it was a vehicle that drove by and then left.”

Investigators obtained surveillance footage from Dream Girls at Fox’s, a strip club in the same parking lot, Moss said. Detectives will work to try and figure out the identity of the suspect, who is still at large.

“We really don’t have anybody there that told us why the shooting occurred, or if there was a motive to shoot that victim — or if this was random,” he said. “But nobody else was shot.”