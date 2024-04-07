Drive-by shooting in Lacey nearly hits bathing child

A bathing child in their home was nearly hit by a stray bullet in Lacey Wednesday night, according to the Lacey Police Department.

At about 9 p.m. on April 3, officers responded to the report of a drive-by shooting at a home in the 4600 block of Belair Drive Southeast.

One bullet had traveled into the bathroom, where a child was in a bath.

The child received minor injuries from broken tiles.

A bullet also hit the family dog, but after surgery, he is expected to make a full recovery.

Police said an unknown vehicle was seen leaving the area at the time of the shooting.

If you have information about this incident, contact the Lacey Police Department at 360-459-4333 and reference case #2024-1745.