Drive-by shooting injures 1 at east Fort Worth apartment complex, police say

A woman received minor injuries in a drive-by shooting at an east Fort Worth apartment complex early Thursday, police said.

Officers were dispatched to The Campbell apartments in the 7300 block of Shepherd Oaks Circle regarding a shooting shortly after 12:45 a.m. The victim, an adult woman, told them she was standing in the parking lot with several other people when she heard a gunshot, according to police.

The woman was treated and released at the scene for a wound on the left shin, officials said. The suspect is unknown and fled the scene after the shooting.

No suspects are in custody, police said, and the Gun Violence Unit has been notified.

