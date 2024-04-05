Should you drive during the eclipse? Here's what to know ahead of the historic event

Will it be safe to drive during the busy morning commute hours of Monday, April 8, when a solar eclipse will cross Arizona?

AAA advises commuters to anticipate heavier-than-normal traffic before and after the eclipse, which is projected to peak at about 11:20 a.m. in Arizona.

For most people in the state, the eclipse happening on a Monday morning will mean the historic event will be viewed from work, school or on the road.

Here's how to stay safe in case you're driving during the solar eclipse.

Should you actually be driving during the solar eclipse?

Although driving during the solar eclipse isn't inherently dangerous, Arizona Department of Transportation spokesperson Doug Pacey reminded drivers to remain vigilant and mindful of the unique hazards associated with the event.

"Be aware of your surroundings in case it appears another driver is distracted, don't follow other cars too closely, use your mirrors and drive defensively," said Pacey, who reminded drivers the significance of their good decisions behind the wheel, even on regular Mondays.

Pacey also reminded drivers that it's never safe to look directly at the sun, driving or not.

"For those who want to experience the partial eclipse, anywhere besides the driver's seat of a moving vehicle is probably a good location, provided you take other precautions as recommended by experts," said Pacey.

AAA said drivers should never try to observe or photograph the eclipse while driving and should entirely off the roadway, including highway shoulders, and away from traffic to a safe viewing area.

AAA provided these tips to drivers who encounter the eclipse.

Keep your vehicle headlights on.

Put the sun visor down to block the sun.

Never wear eclipse glasses while driving.

Never pull to the side of the road, highway or interstate to view the eclipse.

