Dripping Springs man gets life in prison for continuous sexual abuse of child

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A man was sentenced to life in prison May 30 after he was found guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child younger than 14 years of age, according to Hays County Criminal District Attorney Kelly Higgins.

According to the DA’s office, 38-year-old Andrew Brown, of Dripping Springs, sexually abused an 8-year-old, who was the child of a family friend, for more than a year.

The DA’s office said the abuse occurred after Brown volunteered to care for the child while his wife and friends were out.

“Evidence in the punishment phase showed that the defendant had also possessed thousands of pornographic images depicting the sexual abuse of young children,” the DA’s office said. “The child pornography was discovered after he made calls from jail asking a family member to destroy the storage device containing the images.”

