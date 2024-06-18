Dripping Springs going cashless, won’t accept cash at visitors center

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Dripping Springs Natural Area, outside of Las Cruces, will no longer accept cash at its visitors center, effective immediately, the Bureau of Land Management Las Cruces District Office announced.

Also, Dripping Springs, located at 15000 Dripping Springs Road, will not longer be issuing America the Beautiful and BLM Las Cruces District Annual Recreation passes, the BLM announced.

Both recreation passes will still be accepted for admission at the visitors center and other locations around the Las Cruces area that have accepted them in the past.

Within the next few months, the BLM plans to install a “remote off-grid kiosk” that will allow for cashless payments and distribution of receipts for day-use activities.

An “iron-ranger” is still on-site for people to pay with cash or check.

The move is being made to allow volunteers to “engage” more with visitors and increase their ability to provide education, interpretation and engagement with the public, according to the BLM Las Cruces Office.

Passes are still available for purchase at the district office at 1800 Marquess St. in Las Cruces. For more information, (575) 525-4300.

