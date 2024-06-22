Dripping grease and grime buildup. The worst restaurant inspections in North Myrtle Beach

During recent restaurant reports, inspectors for the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control found grease dripping, grime build-up, damaged ceilings, and other violations.

SCDHEC routinely inspects restaurants for violations; its reports are up-to-date as of June 20, 2024. These two North Myrtle Beach restaurants received the worst scores.

Longhorn Steakhouse #5459

Location: 4723 Highway South 17 in North Myrtle Beach

Grade: 82 percent

SCDHEC inspected Longhorn Steakhouse #5459 on June 10, 2024, and found several violations. The broiler had excessive build-up, and grease was dripping on the inside racks. Lamb, raw steak, salmon, and other foods weren’t held at proper holding temperatures, and certain drawers were in poor repair.

SCDHEC also reported that the dish machine was covered in grime and that the equipment had grease accumulation. SCDHEC also found a missing ceiling tile over the ice machine and mildew on the walls behind the dish machine.

SCDHEC returned to the Longhorn June 10, 2024, and the eatery received a 100 percent.

Captain Jack’s Seafood Buffet

Location: 1400 Highway 17 South in North Myrtle Beach

Grade: 87 percent

SCDHEC inspected Captain Jack’s June 10, 2024, and found violations. Raw shrimp, fish, and other foods were not held at proper temperatures.

SCDHEC also observed no thermometers in the refrigerator, cookline, or walk-in coolers. SCDDHEC also found damaged ceiling tiles due to water damage.

SCDHEC returned to Captain Jack’s June 14, 2024, and gave the restaurant a 100 percent upon a second inspection.