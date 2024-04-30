A drink of water for those new plantings as cold front brings showers and t-storms today

Tuesday an early morning cold front brings a few showers expected by mid-morning. A nice drink of water for those new garden plants. By 2pm, a few breaks in the rain and clouds allows for sunshine to poke through. At least helping temps remain in the upper 70s. The extra energy from the sun will foster a few pop-up thunderstorms in the afternoon. Showers and t-storms continue to move west to east through the evening hours in scattered fashion.

Severe weather risk are not likely in our set up for Tuesday evening but heavy rain may lead to visibility issues for commuters. Downpours in a short amount of time can also overwhelm storm drains leading to standing water on roads and parking lots. Once the sun sets, storms will fade. By midnight, many of us will dry out with the exception of the eastern mountain counties. Overnight lows stay mild and humid in the mid 50s.

Wednesday we have just enough energy towards our eastern mountains a shower or two is possible before sunrise but overall we generally dry out as the day goes on. A mix of sun and clouds turning sunny by the mid afternoon won’t hurt temps much but we do remain in the upper 70s once again. Overnight lows still far away from any frost threats for early gardeners in the mid 50s.

Thursday is shaping up to be a beautiful day as sunshine greets us out the door. Temps rise from the low to mid 50s into the 70s for the afternoon. Many pushing into the mid and upper 70s by the evening ride home. A few clouds Thursday night as another cold front looms towards our west but we remain dry until Friday.

Friday starts nice with increasing clouds. A few showers mid morning are possible but the bulk of the rain awaits the arrival of a cold front for the afternoon. A rumble of thunder towards the evening thanks to the 80 degree heat of the day. Many just seeing heavy downpours and steady rain as the front works east. Friday night, a few showers dot our interactive radar for mild and damp night with lows in the 50s.

Saturday another system slides in from the southwest with more rain chances for the day. Scattered but repetitive showers with afternoon thunderstorms will certainly keep roads slick with standing water possible. Temps take a hit dropping back into the low 70s but are still above average for this time of year. Scattered showers are likely to last through the night.

Sunday a few morning showers but more dry time than not. Temps respond to the breaks in clouds allowing sunshine and southwest winds for another above average upper 70 degree day. Sct. showers will pose a threat to outdoor plans but the breaks between them may allow enough time for errands for the day.

Monday we’re still pumping in humidity from the south and with sunshine peeking through mostly cloudy skies, a few showers are possible for the morning and afternoon. Luckily we are coming to the end of this as we dry out for Monday evening. Clouds will hold tough keeping overnight lows in the 50s.

In your extended forecast, May is shaping up to be a beautiful run with temps running at or above average. Frost threats look minor and only for our higher elevations. A few systems bring showers and storms chances so be mindful of spring storm season risks. So far, we’re looking in good shape in that regard.

Spring Fire Bans are still in effect for West Virginia through May 31st. As the temperatures push summer levels, remember to use caution while barbequing or outdoor fire pits. No burning in West Virginia from 7am to 5pm every day. For Virginia, spring fire bans end April 30th but the danger doesn’t. During periods of dry weather, use common sense to keep you and your community safe from brush fires.

TUESDAY

Showers then isolated T-storms PM. Highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Pre-dawn showers east then clearing. Highs in the mid and upper 70s.

THURSDAY

Sunshine and mild! Highs in the upper 70s/low 80s.

FRIDAY

Increasing clouds, Showers/T-storm PM. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY

Sct. showers most of the day. Highs in the low 70s.

SUNDAY

Off & on showers, some dry time. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

MONDAY

Sct. showers/T-storms. Highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY

AM showers, PM dry time, Nighttime showers again. Highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Sct. Shower, cool. Highs in the low 60s.

THURSDAY

Off & on showers, more dry time than not. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY

Dry start, PM T-storms. Highs in the 70s.

