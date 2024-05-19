Drier, Warmer Week Ahead After Stormy Past Few Days

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Severe weather has come to an end across The Wiregrass, and we should be in the clear of any elevated rain chances over the next five to seven days.

The system that produced the strong storms brought the total tornado warnings, year to date, issued by the NWS in Tallahassee to 71. Their coverage area includes SE Alabama, SW Georgia, the Florida Big Bend and parts of the Florida Panhandle.

With that figure, Tallahassee’s NWS has issued the second-most tornado warnings so far this year, only behind Norman, Oklahoma (110) .

For the rest of the night, a few showers and maybe an isolated storm might move through between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m., but nothing severe is forecast.

Dry and warm conditions will take over for the rest of the week, and we will be under a gradual warming trend as the week goes on. Highs will be in the mid/upper 80s to low 90s, while lows will generally be in the upper 60s.

The only “real” chance of rain we see next week is Friday, but even then, rain chances are only at 20 percent.

