Drier and warmer conditions into the workweek

We have seen a much quieter day across the state today with a couple of spotty showers developing across northern New Mexico, along with a couple light showers across south-central New Mexico as well. Heading through the late evening and overnight, skies will continue to clear across the state.

Temperatures started a warming trend this afternoon that will continue through the middle of the workweek. Drier conditions unfortunately will move in for the majority of the week, bringing back a fire threat mid week. The second half of the week will see a brief dip in temperatures with our next chance for rain moving in next weekend.

