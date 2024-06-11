Drier and hotter weather on the way

Scattered storms return to parts of New Mexico Tuesday afternoon. A warming trend also begins Tuesday, with record heat possible on Thursday.

The Albuquerque Metro and parts of New Mexico woke up to a nice, soaking rain Monday morning. That area of rain has been wrapping up through the day, with a few spotty rain showers in western, central and northern New Mexico this afternoon. High instability in eastern New Mexico has lead to more afternoon thunderstorms. Temperatures in parts of the state that have seen rain and cloud cover are as much as 25° colder today compared to Sunday afternoon.

Rain and thunderstorms will end overnight, with clouds sticking around in the northeast half of the state into Tuesday morning. With the cloud cover overnight, temperatures will once again be very mild. Scattered and isolated storms will develop again Tuesday afternoon, especially in northern and eastern New Mexico. A couple storms could turn strong in northeast New Mexico. A warming trend begins Tuesday as well.

Drier and warmer weather continues to move in Wednesday as high pressure starts moving over the state. Temperatures will climb back above normal by Wednesday afternoon with a few spotty afternoon showers, mainly in the northern mountains. The hottest day this week though will be Thursday afternoon as the center of the high pressure moves over southern New Mexico. Record to near-record high temperatures are likely, with most of the state climbing into the 90s and triple-digits.

A storm system will bring back scattered afternoon thunderstorms Friday. Temperatures will remain hot though Friday afternoon. A few isolated storms will continue through the weekend. The heat will continue to stick around too through at least the beginning of next week.

