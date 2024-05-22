Drexel University students continue virtual learning as pro-Palestinian encampment enters 4th day on campus

PHILADELPHIA - Many Drexel University students will be virtual again Wednesday as a pro-Palestine encampment enters its 4th day despite repeated calls from the university to disband.

Members of the Drexel Palestine Coalition held a solidarity rally at Korman Quad on Drexel's campus Tuesday where protestors set up an encampment Saturday night.

Waving Palestine's flag and chanting ‘free Palestine,’ the demonstrators say they are not going to back down.

One member of the group told those who gathered,"We aren't going anywhere til Drexel discloses and divests. We will continue to disrupt until Drexel University meets our demands."

Philadelphia police and campus police were there to try and keep the peace.

Jacob Bloom, a fourth year Jewish student, says he doesn’t like what’s happening in Gaza either, but "I don't feel like I could walk in there and be met with open arms and peace and have an actual conversation with like educated people on the issue."

RELATED COVERAGE:

Bloom also said that the university’s decision to scale back in-person classes and activities is tough on students.

"Not being able to go in person kind of utilize everything I'm paying at the school because of this is actually frustrating," said Bloom.

Drexel University President John Fry released a statement Tuesday saying in part, "I understand and share your frustration, but please rest assured that we are doing everything we can to return our campus safely to normal operations."

The president also said they reached out to the coalition through the university's police chief to arrange a meeting with administrators, and the protestors refused.

However, the coalition said no one reached out.

The school is asking for patience and understanding while it tries to resolve the situation.