Drew Barrymore shares her reaction to seeing her daughter in her wedding dress

Drew Barrymore’s daughter recently made her very nostalgic.

On the April 1 episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show,” the host recalled her daughter Olive surprising her by putting her wedding dress on. Barrymore shares Olive and Frankie with ex-husband Will Kopelman.

“The other night I came home and I was told that Olive had a surprise for me,” Barrymore said. “And so I came in the room and she was standing there in my wedding dress. And I looked at her and I was like, ‘Oh my God, you look so beautiful.’”

“I go, ‘That’s actually, technically, the second time you wore that dress because you were six months in my belly when I wore it. And I’m saving it for you and your sister,’” Barrymore continued.

Barrymore and Kopelman got married in 2012 at the actor's Montecito, California estate. At the time, British Vogue reported that Barrymore wore a custom-made white Chanel wedding dress designed by Karl Lagerfeld.

However, the couple announced their separation in April 2016.

Read on to learn more about Barrymore's two kids.

Olive Barrymore Kopelman

In 2012, Barrymore welcomed her daughter Olive with Kopelman.

In 2019, Barrymore talked about her daughter's love of design when she wrote an essay for TODAY Style’s “Why I Love My” series.

"My daughter Olive is totally becoming a little designer, and she likes to help me decorate and place things," Barrymore said. "And then she loses interest relatively quickly. She’s 7 years old. But I think people who have really strong opinions and who aren’t vacillating and indecisive, we figure it out and we kind of go after it. And that is definitely my daughter Olive."

In the essay, Barrymore noted she initially did not want Olive or her younger daughter, Frankie, to be child actors. Although she noticed both of her kids are "total performers," Barrymore said her older daughter realizes she "would prefer she wait until she’s 18" to decide what to do with her life.

Other than her acting gene and her love of design, Olive is also a fashionista.

In 2022, Barrymore compared her daughter to a socialite during an interview with People and said that Olive was "a total Edie Beale."

“She constructs amazing things and is really, has great ingenuity when it comes to like tailoring clothes," she said.

Barrymore added that Olive is also "obsessed" with the Glow Recipe skincare brand.

“And I’m like, ‘Wait, no, this is too active. You’re too young,’” she said. “So she just wants to wear it and play it with it and loves the packaging, and I’m like ‘We have to take this slowly, let’s do some Neutrogena some Cetaphil.’ She already wants the fun of it.”

Her eldest daughter also is seemingly trying to convince her mom to let her wear a crop top. In a February 2024 episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show,” the talk show host said one of her daughters brought up her Playboy cover shoot in an argument about wearing the tiny top.

“My daughter wants to wear a crop top. I’ll say no and she’ll go, ‘You were on the cover of Playboy,’” Barrymore told her guest, Christina Aguilera, on the program.

Frankie Barrymore Kopelman

Image: The Society of MSK's 2017 Bunny Hop (Getty Images)

In 2014, Barrymore welcomed her second daughter, Frankie, with Kopelman.

For Frankie's birthday in 2021, her mom shared an adorable video on Instagram of Frankie narrating a cartoon video of a cat who tries to get people to help the Earth.

The video also aired on "The Drew Barrymore Show."

“Hi everyone, my name is Frankie Barrymore Kopelman, and guess what? Earth Day is my birthday!” Barrymore's youngest kid said in the clip. "And I only have one wish: I want you to help our planet."

Frankie then gave viewers wonderful suggestions to help planet Earth like riding a bike, recycling or planting a tree.

Barrymore captioned the post, "Happy Earth Day Birthday to my daughter Frankie!!"

Then, in April 2023, Kopelman celebrated Frankie's birthday by sharing a couple of cute pics of his daughter on Instagram.

In every one of the snaps, Frankie stood beside a large cherry blossom tree.

"Every year on her birthday, we take pictures with the cherry blossoms," Kopelman wrote. "Love you to the moon and back Frankie, HBD! They bloom for you kid…"

This article was originally published on TODAY.com