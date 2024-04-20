DRES celebrates 75th anniversary

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — At the University of Illinois, the Disability Resources and Educational Services, also known as DRES, is celebrating 75 years.

Everyone involved was invited to the DRES-center for their event. DRES is an organization that partners with students, faculty and staff to make sure students who are disabled have a positive educational experience. They now work with more than four thousand students.

The program’s Director Heather Stout said today is all about learning.

“We started how Dr. Nugent created the program. And so hopefully it’s a chance to walk around the building and become more familiar with our history,” Stout added.

The DRES organization also works with the school’s wheelchair athletes. They’re in the works of getting a new training center, which will cost more than $300 million.

