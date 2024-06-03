A drenching rain on Sunday bolstered Wichita Falls’ annual rainfall total to nearly 10 inches above normal and helped area lakes.

The city officially received 1.29 inches of rain during thunderstorms Sunday although greater unofficial tallies were reported around town.

The heavy rain led to street flooding, and the fire department was called to help a motorist stranded on East Scott Avenue.

Rain boosted Wichita Falls lake levels over the past week. Water res

The storms were also responsible for a lightning strike that caught a house on fire in the 1200 block of Harvey Street shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday. Strong winds blew down some power lines.

Two adults, a child and three dogs got out safely, but the house and contents sustained about $52,000 in damage, according to the Fire Marshal’s Office.

Torrential rain on Sunday in Wichita Falls turned many streets into rivers.

The combined levels for the city’s primary reservoirs, lakes Arrowhead and Kickapoo, rose 5.8 percent over the past week as rain added 7.2 percent to Lake Kickapoo and more than 5 percent to Lake Arrowhead. The total is now 79.4 percent.

Even though the lakes are above the levels necessary for stage 1 drought water usage restrictions, the restrictions cannot be lifted until the City Council acts.

Normally placid Holliday Creek was churning beneath the Midwestern Parkway bridge Sunday.

It is not on Tuesday’s council agenda.

As of Monday, Wichita Falls had received 21.33 inches of rain compared to the normal total of 11.36 inches by this date in the year.

Lake Kemp, which also supplies a portion of the city’s water supply was 100 percent full.

The National Weather Service forecasted slight chances of rain in the region on Monday and Tuesday nights and again on the weekend. Otherwise, North Texas is in for a summertime week with daily highs in the mid-90s.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Drenching rain raises lakes, brings lightning strike on house