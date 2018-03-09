These Dreamers Were Deported to Mexico. Now, They're Helping Others Start Again

If the DACA program ends, thousands of young people could be deported to Mexico. A band of committed activists is waiting to help them

On a recent Wednesday morning in Mexico City’s International Airport, family members gathered anxiously for the latest slew of arrivals. The cordon can be a place for joyful reunions, but on three days each week a more somber drama unfolds: Here, every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, about 130 deported Mexican citizens arrive home.

The minutes ticked by slowly until finally the deportees stumbled in, clutching their meagre belongings and their crumpled deportation documents. Each had a plastic bag containing a sandwich and a bottle of juice. For many of the younger arrivals, this was their first experience of Mexico.

Walking wearily into the hall was Fernando Alvarez, 25, who was detained on Dec. 19, and had spent Christmas and New Year’s Eve in detention. Taken to the U.S. by his Mexican parents when he was just two years old, Alvarez grew up in California before moving to Chicago five years ago. “It’s a new place,” he said in perfect California English as he looked blearily around the terminal. “I’m the new kid. But I still feel like I’m an American, bro. A Mexican American.”

Waiting to greet Alvarez and other young deportees was Israel Concha, 38, who knows the feeling all too well. Broad-shouldered and barrel-chested, Concha wore a fluorescent green t-shirt emblazoned with ‘New Comienzos’ or ‘New Beginnings,’ the name of the organization he founded in 2015 to support young undocumented Mexicans or ‘Dreamers’ returning to Mexico.

A former Dreamer himself, Concha was deported after thirty years living in the U.S. “I felt like zero, like garbage, like scum,” says Concha, describing himself as being marched back into Mexico in 2014. “That’s when I thought about the pledge of allegiance I’d taken every morning in elementary school. I thought, where’s the liberty? Where’s the justice for all?”

The fate of Dreamers like Alvarez has been at the whim of a heated congressional debate in recent weeks, as Congress pondered whether or not to extend the Obama-era program known as DACA, or Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals, which offered temporary legal status to some 700,000 young people. The vast majority are from Mexico, with some 600,000 young Mexicans at risk of deportation if the program is not renewed.

President Donald Trump said last year he would phase out the DACA program by March 5, calling on Congress to create a replacement. Although the deadline has come and gone, the courts have ordered the administration to continue renewing applications, for now. But with the future of hundreds of thousands of young people hanging in the balance, activists like Concha are taking no chances. “If tomorrow they start deporting thousands of people, our government isn’t ready,” says Concha. “So we’re creating these opportunities in case the worst happens, so Dreamers can have a light at the end of the tunnel.”

On the streets in Little L.A.

In front of Mexico City’s towering monument to the Mexican Revolution sits a sleek coworking space where Concha runs New Comienzos. Offering Spanish language classes, psychological support and assistance finding work and a place to live, Concha says his organization, which is largely funded by donations from undocumented migrants living in the U.S., has helped over 5,000 young Dreamers call Mexico home. “To help others, this is therapy for me,” he says.

The Mexican government does offer help to the deported, and has promised to support returning Dreamers. The National Institute of Migration offers basic services like food, shelter, and documentation, while in Mexico City, the government provides unemployment allowance and training programs to help people find work. “Mexico City has an age-old tradition of hospitality,” says Amalia Dolores García Medina, Secretary of Labor and Employment Promotion in Mexico City. “Our constitution guarantees the human rights of migrants.”

But few, if any, of these initiatives have been set up specifically with Dreamers in mind, and in any case, such limited programs may not have the capacity to support a sudden influx of deportees, at least outside the capital: Last year, then-Finance Secretary Jose Antonio Meade admitted that, if the country faced a large increase in the number of Dreamers wanting to enroll in university, the government would “not have the budgetary capacity to accommodate it.”