Dreamers Want Trump to Know They're Not All Mexican

Gosia Labno remembers the night police suddenly turned up as she hung out with friends at a high school party. Panic immediately washed over her.

Labno wasn't worried about getting a citation for underage drinking or being grounded. For her, the consequences were potentially far more serious. If police singled her out and asked for identification, she faced the possibility of being deported.

Labno, a Polish national, is undocumented. But her worst fears weren't realized that night.

"I think as a white girl I just got let off the hook...If I was Hispanic it could’ve been different," Labno tells Newsweek.

Today, Labno is among the hundreds of thousands of "Dreamers" facing the prospect of leaving the only home they've ever really known after President Donald Trump moved to end DACA, the Obama-era program that protects people brought into the U.S. illegally as children from being deported. Approximately 800,000 people have been approved for DACA since it began and roughly 690,000 are currently enrolled in the program, according to the latest federal figures. They could all face deportation, regardless of their skin color or country of origin, if Congress doesn't take action before March, when Trump plans to begin phasing DACA's protections out.

Labno might not be the person who police stop on the street and ask for documents, but she knows the fear of being forced from her home. Labno, now 25, came to the United States from Poland back in 2001 when she was nine years old. Her mother wanted to reunite with family already living in the U.S.

They settled in Chicago, where Labno still lives today. For the most part, the assimilation process wasn't very difficult for her. She already spoke English and Chicago was a diverse place where immigrants were generally pretty welcome. Because of her pale skin, most people never considered the possibility of her being undocumented.

"Friends would ask why you don’t have a state ID, why don’t you work, why don’t you have a job," Labno says. When she revealed her situation, she was often met with shock. People couldn't seem to wrap their head around the idea that white people can be undocumented, too.

Labno doesn't describe herself as an activist, but became far more vocal on social media about her politics when Trump got elected. This led to backlash online.

"The morning after Trump won the election I got so many tweets from random people that said, 'You’re going to get deported. You think you’re safe because you’re white, but you’re not,'" Labno says.

Labno can't imagine being sent back to Poland and hasn't prepared for the possibility whatsoever.

"The only way to get me out of this country is to deport me -- I’m not going to self-deport. As cruel as this administration and country have been to [Dreamers], this is our home," she said.





"Dreamers" refers to undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children, but not all Dreamers are current DACA recipients.

Dreamers get their name from the Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors (DREAM) Act, a bill that aimed to grant legal status to young immigrants brought here illegally by their parents.

President Barack Obama wasn't able to push the DREAM Act through Congress, which ultimately prompted him to institute DACA via an executive action in 2012 after years of activists calling for greater civil rights for undocumented immigrants.

Along with preventing deportations, DACA also provides recipients with a work permit, allows them to enroll in college and to obtain valid driver's licenses. Recipients are able to apply for a renewal after two years.

