Dreamers In Medical School Ask Congress To Help Them So They Can Help Others

Manuel Bernal, a fourth-year medical student, is busy studying and soon will be applying to residency programs in hopes of one day becoming an emergency room physician who serves underserved communities ― he hopes in his home state of Tennessee.

Now he is adding another task: lobbying members of Congress to pass a bill protecting young undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children, like he did. After President Donald Trump rescinded the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program last week, the need for legislation is urgent for Bernal, and not just because DACA recipients’ work permits and deportation protections will begin to expire in larger numbers in six months.

If Congress doesn’t pass something soon, Bernal’s medical career would be stalled ― and his hopes of serving underserved communities along with it.

“It’s the worst timing, really, because I’m at the end of my med school career and ready to transition over to the next phase of my career. ... If there’s no resolution passed it would make it impossible to move on,” he said.

Bernal attends the Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine. On Tuesday, the day Attorney General Jeff Sessions gave a speech announcing the end of the program, Bernal was working a shift at an emergency department.

“I would go to the bathroom and look at social media to see what kind of information I could potentially get, but otherwise I had patients to see and things to do so I couldn’t really dwell on that,” Bernal said. “On my drive home, that’s really when I finally had some silence to myself to start processing that and what it meant.”

Bernal was among the 32 DACA recipients at the Stritch School of Medicine, which was the first to explicitly invite and admit students with DACA status beginning in 2014. Nearly 100 DACA recipients are estimated to be in medical school around the country this year, and for them ending the program would destroy their chances at a career in medicine in the U.S., because they would be unable to legally work and unable to receive loans.

I have the immigrant mentality that you go where you are needed and you do the work that no one else wants to do. Cesar Montelongo Hernandez, a DACA recipient pursuing a medical degree and PhD

Bernal has less than a week until he has to begin applying for residency programs, after which he will start interviewing and eventually be matched this spring. He said he would have to drop out of the program if Congress doesn’t come up with some sort of solution by then that would allow him to work legally because his work permit is set to expire in March 2019, which would make him unable to complete residency.

Ideally Congress will act fast ― Bernal is nervous that he won’t even get interviews because DACA was rescinded.

“How do I let programs know that they should interview me even though there’s not a fix on the books yet?” he said.

Medical professionals urged Trump not to discontinue the DACA program and are now also urging Congress to step in to protect Dreamers, potentially by passing the Dream Act to grant them legal status. There are many benefits to allowing undocumented youth to attend medical school and practice medicine, experts have argued, as the field faces a shortage of physicians, especially those who want to work in underserved communities.

American Medical Association executive vice president and CEO James L. Madara specifically cited the need for more physicians in a Sept. 5 letter to congressional leaders urging them to take action to help DACA recipients, who he said are “more likely to work in high-need areas where communities face challenges in recruiting other physicians.”

“Without these physicians, the AMA is concerned that the quality of care provided in these communities will be negatively impacted and that patient access to care will suffer,” Madara wrote.

Many DACA students have said they were inspired to pursue medicine in part because they saw their own families and communities struggle to get care, whether it was due to language barriers, a shortage of care providers, lack of insurance or all of the above.

“I have the immigrant mentality that you go where you are needed and you do the work that no one else wants to do,” said Cesar Montelongo Hernandez, a DACA recipient in an eight-year dual M.D.-PhD program at the Stritch School of Medicine.