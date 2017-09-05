Dreamers Hold Vigil Outside Jared Kushner And Ivanka Trump's Home To Save DACA

A group of protesters held a candlelight vigil outside the Washington D.C. home of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump on Monday night to ask for the couple’s help in saving an Obama-era program.

The news broke on Sunday night that President Donald Trump plans to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which gives protection to undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States as children.

Recipients of DACA, also called Dreamers, have been distressed over the news. The end of DACA would mean the inability to renew work visas as well as a heightened risk of deportation. It would also rip 700,000 people from the U.S. workforce.

On Monday, a group of Dreamers urged the first daughter and her husband to help keep DACA alive.

This is a candlelight vigil outside Jared Kushner and ivanka Trump's homes by DACA recipients https://t.co/rxmEL3LOeN?ncid=edlinkushpmg00000313 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) September 5, 2017

Concerned Community members from WA, CA, NM, AZ, TX, ID, VA holding a vigil outside Jared Kushner & @IvankaTrump's house #DefendDACApic.twitter.com/caGf0mIFah — Cris Ruiz (@votecris2040) September 5, 2017

Reports from Reuters and Politico indicated that Trump would only move to end DACA after a six-month delay. House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) said Friday that he urged the president not end the program, claiming that “this is something that Congress has to fix.”

While some members of the GOP agree with Ryan, many have voted against legislation that would allow young, undocumented immigrants to remain in the country.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, who both serve as the president’s advisers, have indicated in the past that they support extended DACA protections.