'DREAMers' gave up their personal info for DACA. Now, they wonder, will the U.S. use it to deport them?

Evelin Hernandez cries as she hold a sign reading “My dreams matter. Don’t shatter them.” at a protest against the announcement that the Trump administration is ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA, in Minneapolis Sept. 5. Hernandez is a special education paraprofessional and is enrolled in the DACA program. (Photo: Renee Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP)

In order to enroll in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, Maria Praeli was required to provide the federal government a trove of personal documents, including her birth certificate, current and previous home addresses, phone numbers, school and medical records, as well as biometric data such as fingerprints and a photo ID.

“I gave them all my information,” said Praeli, who moved to the U.S. from Peru with her parents when she was 5, to reporters on a conference call following Tuesday’s announcement that the Trump administration plans to end the program that provides a temporary shield from deportation for undocumented young people who were brought to the U.S. by their parents as children.

“Now we could face deportation for doing what the government asked of us.”

A 2016 graduate of Quinnipiac University, Praeli is now a policy associate at FWD.us, a pro-immigration reform group backed by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other Silicon Valley figures. She is also one of nearly 800,000 young undocumented immigrants who entrusted the federal government with an array of personal information that many fear could now be used against them.

“It’s scary,” Praeli said. “They know where I live, they know where my family lives. I feel as though it puts us in danger. … We are the easiest targets for them.”

Whether and how ICE will be able to tap into the DACA database remains to be seen. But the U.S. government has a troubling history of using legitimately collected personal information for different, and more nefarious, purposes. Perhaps the most glaring example is the Census Bureau’s involvement in helping locate Japanese-Americans to be rounded up and sent to internment camps after Pearl Harbor.

View photos Japanese citizens wait in line for their assigned homes at an internment camp reception center in Manzanar, Calif., on March 24, 1942. Many were forced from their homes in Los Angeles by the U.S. Army. (AP) More

Though a number of laws have since been passed that restrict the use of census data to statistical analysis, civil libertarians have raised concerns about the federal government’s use of biometric and other identifying data the FBI has collected on people who have been convicted of a crime or suspected of terrorist activity — or just applied for a job or visa that required a background check.

“Increasingly there are examples where information collected for one reason is used for another purpose,” said Neema Singh Guliani, a lawyer with the American Civil Liberties Union who focuses on issues of national security, privacy and surveillance.

Guliani pointed to Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, or FISA, which allows for the warrantless communications surveillance of non-Americans believed to be outside the United States, but can include their communications with people inside the country.

Related slideshow: Immigrants and advocates rally in support of DACA >>>

“The law was justified as a counterterrorism tool,” she said. However, thanks in large part to documents leaked by former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden in 2013, “we now know that the FBI, NSA and CIA routinely search through this database looking for information about Americans (who are not supposed to be targets), and the FBI essentially uses it as a Google search in cases that have nothing to do with national security,” such as domestic crimes.

In one sense, questions about the potential reuse of DACA data are part of the larger issue concerning how the government uses personal information. Yet the DACA database is unique in that it is filled with information collected for the specific purpose of shielding people from deportation.

Marielena Hincapié, executive director of the National Immigration Law Center, told reporters Tuesday that the potential release of this confidential information has been “one of the greatest fears about what will happen,” when DACA is terminated.