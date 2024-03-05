From dream to reality, Addy Wachholz realizes longtime goal of becoming Miss Oshkosh

OSHKOSH ― A lifelong dream just got its fairytale ending.

Addy Wachholz’s wish is now reality after the UW Oshkosh student was crowned Miss Oshkosh 2024 during the scholarship competition at Alberta Kimball Auditorium March 2.

Competing against six other women, Waccholz won the title after delivering a vocal performance of “Tightrope” from "The Greatest Showman" and dealt with human trafficking as her social impact initiative.

“For me, I have always dreamed of this opportunity [and] it still doesn’t even feel real. I feel like I am in a dream sometimes,” Wachholz said.

“I can remember when I was a little girl, I went to the Oshkosh Farmers' Market during Miss Wisconsin and I got as many titleholder autographs as I could that day. Immediately, I ran home and taped each autograph card up on my wall to look at.

“It means so much to me to have this opportunity to give back to my community that I’ve called home my whole life,” she added.

A nursing major at UW Oshkosh, Waccholz received a $2,000 scholarship and will now represent Oshkosh at June’s Miss Wisconsin show alongside Jayden Dalton, who was crowned Miss Oshkosh’s Teen 2024.

Dalton spoke on “Living Confidently with a Speech Disability” after performing “She Used To Be Mine” from the Broadway musical "Waitress."

Jayden Dalton is crowned Miss Oshkosh's Teen 2024 by outgoing Miss Oshkosh's Teen 2023 Madelyn Rutkowski.

“I have struggled with confidence since a young age due to my speech disability and because of this I have always wanted to make a difference by inspiring others to overcome their challenges and follow their dreams,” Dalton said.

“Seeing people do this as well as watching my older sister compete in the Miss America Opportunity made a huge impact on my confidence.

“By being named the 2024 Miss Oshkosh’s Teen I know that I can be an example of what’s possible,” she added.

Both Dalton and Wachholz will likely be making public appearances at charity events, parades and speaking engagements before they turn their attention to the Miss Wisconsin titles.

The Miss Wisconsin Scholarship Competition will be held in Oshkosh at the Alberta Kimball Auditorium June 19-22.

“It will be so exciting for the contestants to see what Oshkosh is all about and do some fun activities here,” Wachholz said.

“I’m excited to meet different titleholders from all around the state and make some new friends along this journey [because] the Miss America system truly has a sisterhood along with it.”

Miss Oshkosh 2024 award winners

Here's a full rundown of this year's award winners:

Miss Oshkosh 2024: Addy Wachholz

Miss Oshkosh 2024 1st Runner Up: Baylee Cottrell

Miss Oshkosh 2024 2nd Runner Up: Amalia Lloyd

Miss Oshkosh's Teen 2024: Jayden Dalton

Miss Overall Evening Gown: Baylee Cottrell

Miss Non-Finalist Overall Interview: Aryssa Wright

Miss Non-Finalist Evening Gown: Aryssa Wright

Miss Non-Finalist Talent: Meghan Numrich

Spirit of Miss America: Meghan Numrich

Highest Ticket Sales: Amalia Lloyd

