'A dream come true': UMass Chan Medical School students celebrate Match Day

WORCESTER ― The blue envelope is everything, and Mina Botros made sure he didn’t lose it.

Inside was the answer that would determine his future, and the pressure was mounting. Botros was packed into the UMass Chan Medical School lobby on Friday, a space chock-full of his fellow medical school students and their entourages of family and friends. Each student held a blue envelope they couldn’t open until the clock struck noon.

That’s the annual tradition on Match Day, with its countdown from 10 to zero, culminating in a collective tearing open of envelopes to see where students will spend their residency training.

Some will get their first choice, others won’t, and that’s OK. That message was delivered by UMass Chan Chancellor Dr. Michael F. Collins minutes before the countdown. He told students that where they go for residency is secondary to making a “profound difference in the lives of those patients that they have a privilege to care for.”

Mina Botros reacts after finding out here he will spend his residency, on Match Day at UMass Chan Medical School.

A perspective heard by Botros, but being one of 164 soon-to-be UMass Chan graduates, he was focused on the envelope. When the moment came, Botros calmly opened his, unfurled the letter inside, and immediately thrust both arms into the air.

First choice achieved

“I’m going to UMass!” Botros bellowed, followed by a loud, “Whoo!" He's staying put, getting his first choice, with a residency in neuropsychiatry at UMass Chan.

The first family hug came from his parents, Paul and Soheir. Then one from his brother Andrew, followed by another from his sister Marissa. Then Botros gave a delicate swipe to his right eye to hold back happy tears.

“It’s a dream come true,” he said.

Medical school is normally a four-year grind, but Botros, 29, put in an extra year because of his commitment to combating the COVID-19 pandemic. His medical school class started during the pandemic, and Botros wasn’t content to focus on his studies. He organized a team of his fellow students to go out into Worcester and inoculate residents against the virus.

“The experience played a big impact on who I am today,” said Botros, who immigrated from Egypt at age 6. Besides his work to vaccinate residents against COVID-19, Botros played an integral role in establishing the Worcester Free Care Collaborative that fanned out across the Greater Worcester area to give free medical care to anyone in need, regardless of income, insurance and residence status.

His siblings couldn’t hold back their praise. Andrew called him an "inspiration," while Marissa said, “He’s the best brother anyone could ever ask for. There’s no doubt he’ll do great” as a doctor.

Another first choice achieved

Christian Pineda also got his first choice, but the 27-year-old Fitchburg resident isn’t staying close to home. He’s headed to the West Coast for a residency in family medicine at the University of California Irvine Medical Center.

Pineda’s family immigrated from Mexico before he was born in Boston. He’s the first one in his family to attend college.

Medical student Christian Pineda, of Fitchburg, receives congratulations after learning that he'll be heading to the West Coast.

The draw of providing health care in an area of the country with a large immigrant and Hispanic population was a primary factor in Pineda’s first choice of California. So is that area's warm weather (Pineda uttered the word “selfishly,” with a smile).

Pineda arrived at UMass Chan through the medical school’s baccalaureate MD pathway program. Its mission is to diversify the ranks of doctors, tapping into the four undergraduate campuses in the UMass system. Students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, or those who would be first generation four-year college graduates, are eligible to apply.

Pineda started the pathway program the summer after his sophomore year at UMass Amherst. He always knew he had a passion for science and helping others, so becoming a doctor was a natural fit.

What next? More celebrating

Dr. Michael F. Collins, chancellor of the UMass Chan Medical School, speaks at Match Day on Friday.

With their first choices achieved, and hugs from family and friends, how will these two students extend their celebrations into Friday night and the weekend?

Let's just say it will be low-key, with Botros saying he will hang out with medical school colleagues. As for Pineda, he joked that the details of his partying can't be printed in the newspaper. He plans road trips to Texas, California, Nebraska, the Carolinas and Mexico to show his match letter to family members.

He and Botros will squeeze in UMass Chan commencement on June 2. One can assume the congratulatory hugs will resurface that day. They certainly got off to a good start on Match Day, especially for Botros.

"I'm so happy," said his mother. "I'm so proud. He worked hard for it."

Contact Henry Schwan at henry.schwan@telegram.com. Follow him on Twitter @henrytelegram

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Students at UMass Chan Medical School celebrate Match Day