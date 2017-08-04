    Draw for the Champions League Playoffs

    NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Draw made Friday for the Champions League playoffs:

    ___

    PLAYOFF ROUND

    First leg

    Tuesday, Aug. 15

    Qarabag (Azerbaijan) vs. Copenhagen (Denmark)

    APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) vs. Slavia Prague (Czech Republic)

    Hoffenheim (Germany) vs. Liverpool (England)

    Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) vs. Steaua Bucharest (Romania)

    Young Boys (Switzerland) vs. CSKA Moscow (Russia)

    Wednesday, Aug. 16

    Celtic (Scotland) vs. Astana (Kazakhstan)

    Hapoel Be'er Sheva (Israel) vs. Maribor (Slovenia)

    Istanbul Basaksehir (Turkey) vs. Sevilla (Spain)

    Napoli (Italy) vs. Nice (France)

    Olympiakos (Greece) vs. Rijeka (Croatia)

    ___

    Second leg

    Tuesday, Aug. 22

    Astana (Kazakhstan) vs. Celtic (Scotland)

    Maribor (Slovenia) vs. Hapoel Be'er Sheva (Israel)

    Nice (France) vs. Napoli (Italy)

    Rijeka (Croatia) vs. Olympiakos (Greece)

    Sevilla (Spain) vs. Istanbul Basaksehir (Turkey)

    Wednesday, Aug. 23=

    CSKA Moscow (Russia) vs. Young Boys (Switzerland)

    Copenhagen (Denmark) vs. Qarabag (Azerbaijan)

    Liverpool (England) vs. Hoffenheim (Germany)

    Slavia Prague (Czech Republic) vs. APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus)

    Steaua Bucharest (Romania) vs. Sporting Lisbon (Portugal)