‘Please don’t let it come to me’: Tesla camera captures shooting outside Stop & Shop in Revere

Authorities are investigating a broad daylight shooting in a grocery store parking lot on Tuesday.

Revere Police say around 6:30 p.m., a victim was shot in the parking lot of Stop & Shop on Squire Road. The victim was transported to an area hospital.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

Video from a Tesla camera shows a confrontation between a group of people. One person appears to pull a gun from his waistband and shoot at the victim just feet from the entrance to the store, where customers can be seen going in and out.

The witness, who wanted to remain anonymous, was inside his Tesla as it was charging in the parking lot and saw the entire thing.

“If that was a gunshot, please don’t let it come to me because I don’t want to get shot either,” said the witness. “It just happened right then and there.”

He said that the man who was shot ran into Stop and Shop and the man who pulled the trigger quickly drove away.

Revere Police temporarily blocked off the grocery store to investigate.

“When I was talking to police, my whole body felt shaky like butterflies,” the witness explained. “I’m still shaken up from it.”

A description of the suspected shooter was not immediately available.

According to officials, the shooting does not appear to be random.

In a statement, Stop & Shop said the safety of their customers is of the utmost importance:

Stop & Shop is aware of this unfortunate incident that took place outside our Revere store, and we’re cooperating with the police in their investigation. The safety of our associates and customers is a top priority for us, and we are thankful for local law enforcement and first responders for their swift response. The Revere store has reopened to serve the community. Stop & Shop spokesperson

No further information was immediately available.

Video captured by Tesla camera shows argument escalate into gunfire outside of Stop & Shop on Squire Road in Revere. Police are not speculating on motive but don’t believe shooting was random #Boston25 AT 10 & 11 pic.twitter.com/EOIKlEZSav — Drew Karedes (@DrewKaredes) June 5, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW