Dramatic shootout in South Florida
Broward County Sheriff's office released body camera footage of the exchange of gunfire between deputies and a transit employee after he allegedly killed a co-worker.
Broward County Sheriff's office released body camera footage of the exchange of gunfire between deputies and a transit employee after he allegedly killed a co-worker.
Everything you need to know about tuning into Hollywood's biggest night.
Vanessa Hudgens, Billie Eilish, and Margot Robbie and more stars hit the red carpet to celebrate the year's achievements in film.
Three of the No. 1 seeds seem to be obvious, but the last one may be earned during conference championship week.
Bell took over the lead after teammate Martin Truex Jr. had to make his final pit stop of the day.
How's your team feeling heading into the start of the 2024 season? Find out right here.
Here's what's ahead this offseason for the Bucs, who won the NFC South and a playoff game last season, but with a quarterback and star wide receiver who are both free agents.
Mayfield turned his career around on a one-year deal last season.
Hollywood’s biggest stars will gather Sunday night to see who will win the 23 prizes for the year’s best in film.
The Hawkeyes needed a furious comeback and overtime magic to topple Nebraska. In eking out the win though, they likely locked up a No. 1 seed and should avoid South Carolina until the Final Four.
The Bears face one of the offseason's most compelling decisions in whether or not to keep riding with Justin Fields.
The Dolphins will have to be smart about their decisions this offseason given their precarious salary cap status.
The Panthers need a lot of help and don't have great draft capital.
Nintendo announced release dates for 'Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door' and 'Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD.' They come out May 23 and June 27, respectively. Pre-orders are now available for both on the Nintendo Store for $60.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved -- and overdue -- time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who've contributed to the AI revolution. But there's clearly a lot of work to be done.
Among the best discounts: a Samsung Galaxy tablet for under $100, a fan-favorite air purifier for $140 off and an Emeril-endorsed air fryer marked down to its lowest price yet.
It lets you let you leave MacGyvering to MacGyver.
Shigeru Miyamoto announced on Mario Day that Nintendo and Illumination are working on another movie in the Super Mario Bros. franchise. It's set to come out April 3, 2026 in the US and other areas.
The Jaguars have big decisions with Josh Allen and Calvin Ridley. Can they keep both star players and bounce back from a disappointing finish to 2023?
Here's a look at what's ahead for the Patriots' offseason, with all eyes on the QB position and how Jerod Mayo fills out the roster in his first year replacing Bill Belichick.
Spare your arms and back with this brilliant cordless brush that's at a deep discount.