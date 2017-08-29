Dramatic Photos Capture Heroism And Catastrophe In Houston

Houston continues to deal with record flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.
Since Friday night when the hurricane first reached land, thousands have lost their homes and relocated to shelters in the area. Images from the past few days show destruction and rising waters.
See the latest images, including heroic rescues and families coming to terms with their losses of homes and property from the flooding, below.
A volunteer carries a woman whose home was affected by severe flooding in north Houston.
People take shelter at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston.
Mark Ocosta and his baby, Aubrey, shelter at the George R. Brown Convention Center.
People walk to a Harris County Sheriff's Office air boat while escaping a flooded neighborhood in Houston.
Amazing video sent to us @KHOU, freeway concrete barrier broke away on Hwy 59 at San Jacinto Bridge. #HoustonFloods pic.twitter.com/xMUfcIPj3Y— Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) August 29, 2017
People are rescued from a flooded neighborhood in Houston.
A Texas flag hangs from a home surrounded by floodwaters from Hurricane Harvey in The Woodlands.
Residents embrace after being rescued from the floodwaters of tropical storm Harvey in east Houston on Aug. 28.
A Coast Guard helicopter hoists a wheelchair onboard after lifting a person to safety in Houston.
A Shell gas station is under water at the intersection of Wallisville and Uvalde in Houston.
VIDEO: Dover native Melissa VanOrman waits in her Houston-area apartment for Hurricane #Harvey floodwaters to recede pic.twitter.com/Uadb77q4Tf— azcentral (@azcentral) August 29, 2017
Laquanta Edwards holds her 1-year-old daughter Ladaja, right, and 9-month-old son LaDarius after they arrived to high ground by boat in east Houston.
Residents use boats to evacuate in east Houston.
A policeman carries a young girl as her family follows after they fled their home in east Houston.
A house and vehicles stand in floodwaters in Spring, Texas.
Shardea Harrison looks at her 3-week-old baby, Sarai, being held by Dean Mize as he and Jason Legnon use his airboat to rescue them from their home after the area was inundated with flooding in Houston.
Dean Mize, left, and Jason Legnon carry a person to an airboat as they rescue people from their homes in Houston.
A truck driver walks past an abandoned truck while checking the depth of an underpass in Houston.
A person, followed by a dog, walks through a flooded street in Houston.
In this handout provided by the Army National Guard, a Texas National Guardsman carries a resident from her flooded home in Houston.
Naomi Coto carries Simba on her shoulders as they evacuate their home in Houston.
A resident of Bayou on the Bend watches the first floor flood as the Buffalo Bayou continues to rise in Houston.
People wait to be rescued from their flooded homes in Houston.
People walk down a flooded street in Houston.
People wait on a flooded street in Houston.
A man helps children across a flooded street in Houston.
Groups of people walk down a flooded street in Houston.
- This article originally appeared on HuffPost.
