Dramatic Photos Capture Heroism And Catastrophe In Houston

Residents use boats to evacuate from Tropical Storm Harvey along Tidwell Road in east Houston on Aug. 28. (Adrees Latif/Reuters)

Houston continues to deal with record flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

Since Friday night when the hurricane first reached land, thousands have lost their homes and relocated to shelters in the area. Images from the past few days show destruction and rising waters.

See the latest images, including heroic rescues and families coming to terms with their losses of homes and property from the flooding, below.

A volunteer carries a woman whose home was affected by severe flooding in north Houston.

People take shelter at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston.

Mark Ocosta and his baby, Aubrey, shelter at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

