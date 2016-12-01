Dramatic NatGeo photos show how climate change is transforming the world

The effects of climate change are already visible in communities across the world.

Prolonged droughts are zapping fields dry from Texas to Tanzania. Powerful storms are flooding homes from North Carolina to Nepal. At the farthest ends of the planet, glaciers are melting and habitats are vanishing.

SEE ALSO: Drought-fueled wildfire 'apocalypse' hits Tennessee

Amid such disruption, a global band of photographers has managed to turn these concerning realities into a collection of stunning scenes from their own backyards.

National Geographic this fall tasked its online photo community, called Your Shot, with submitting photographs on the theme of human-caused climate change.

Your Shot includes amateur and professional photographers, in their teens up to their 90s, who use smartphone, point-and-shoot and DSLR cameras.

View photos Dried-up ponds in Israel caused by a lack of rain. More

Image: tomasz solinski, national geographic your shot

View photos An aerial view of the Chong Kneas floating village on Tonle Sap Lake, Cambodia. The lake's seasonal cycles are threatened by changing rainfall patterns and rising temperatures. More

Image: STUART CHAPE, NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC YOUR SHOT

"The hope is to have [climate change] become more real for people," said Monica Corcoran, director of the Your Shot community.

"It's not just something that's going to happen in future generations — we're really seeing the effects happening right now, today," she told Mashable.

NatGeo displayed a selection of the Your Shot images earlier this month during the United Nations climate negotiations in Marrakech, Morocco. Country leaders worked to create an action plan for the Paris Climate Agreement, which commits governments to curbing their greenhouse gas emissions.

View photos Factories off the coast of Singapore spew greenhouse gas emissions. More