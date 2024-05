TechCrunch

Ahead of the AI safety summit kicking off in Seoul, South Korea later this week, its co-host the United Kingdom is expanding its own efforts in the field. The AI Safety Institute – a U.K. body set up in November 2023 with the ambitious goal of assessing and addressing risks in AI platforms – said it will open a second location... in San Francisco. The idea is to get closer to what is currently the epicenter of AI development, with the Bay Area the home of OpenAI, Anthropic, Google and Meta, among others building foundational AI technology.