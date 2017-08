Darmok E. Jalad: Nope. Not straightforward at all. Most pardons are for federal offenses (Article 2, section 2: "pardons for offenses against the United States"). Most pardons occur after the convict has served some time if not all of it. Most pardons require the convict to apply for a pardon. Only the federal crime among those conditions applies in this case. All pardons mean the President attributes guilt, and the convict confesses guilt. That's the only part that's a silver lining here.