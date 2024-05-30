Dramatic Drone Video Shows Home Incinerated as Lava Pours Into Iceland Town

A videographer captured devastating drone footage showing a home in flames after the building was overcome by lava pouring into the town of Grindavik, Iceland, on Sunday, January 14.

Björn Steinbekk, who is on Instagram at @bsteinbekk, said he was “devastated” by the eruption, and described what was happening as a “terrible tragedy to people’s homes.”

“The events that started around 4 am with massive earthquakes, evacuation, and eruption are the opposite of everything that has made me want to film volcano eruptions,” Steinbekk wrote on Instagram. “These images are posted to bring you the dark side of volcanos,” he said.

Iceland’s broadcaster, RUV, said by Monday it appeared volcanic activity was decreasing, but there was “great uncertainty about the future.”

At least three houses were destroyed, the outlet reported. Credit: Björn Steinbekk via Storyful