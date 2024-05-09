Drake State graduates hopeful to help a growing labor trade shortage

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — It was a proud day for hundreds of Drake State Community and Technical College graduates.

Family and supporters of nearly 300 students packed the T.M. Elmore Gymnasium on the campus of Alabama A&M University.

Jesse Tinker is receiving his degree in Advanced Manufacturing and Welding. His career search while attending North Sand Mountain high school led him to the rapidly growing skilled trade that local employers are looking to fill.

“I’ve always wanted to go into aerospace and defense and Huntsville really needs that right now with a lot of these older welders retiring and they just need younger guys to fill it in,” said Tinker.

Shacara Washington is a veteran of the military and after serving over two decades in the navy wanted to pursue her passion in cosmetology.

“Cosmetology and Salon management will never go away,” Washington explained. “Everybody wants their hair done. So, regardless of any other field this is one fields that won’t ever go away.”

Tinker and Washington are two of 290 graduates of Drake State in search of a hands-on, skilled tradesman career.

Amid a labor shortage that has baffled local businesses, Drake State is fueling new workforce-oriented students with expanded classes in health care and nursing, computer and information technology.

“The goal has always been to for this to serve as an inspiration to other people in our community,” said Drake State president Patricia Sims. “We’re just super excited and as a community college serving this community for over 60-years providing skilled labor it’s a time for us to reconnect and strengthen the partnerships and our connections to the community.”

Alabama governor Kay Ivey in 2018 announced a goal for the state to add half a million skilled employees to its workforce by 2025.

Jesse Tinker is one of 25 students graduated with the highest honors of all, Summa Cum Laude with a 4.0 grade point average in his chosen field of welding.

“Actually, Drake ending up helping me to place forth in the Nation so that definitely helps a lot because it gives you a lot of experience in getting that welding certification in school and helps you so when you get on the job you already know how to weld,” said Tinker.

In 2022 Drake State partnered with the Huntsville Hospital System to train and hire graduates of its licensed practical nurses’ program.

