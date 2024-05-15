Drake’s restaurant planned for shopping center in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new Drake’s restaurant location is coming to the Johnson City Center on Peoples Street.

Signage placed at the shopping center says the restaurant will open in spring 2025. Drake’s also has a location in Bristol, Tennessee.

The Johnson City Center is currently home to a Hobby Lobby, At Home store, HMG medical practice offices and a Guitar Center.

News Channel 11 learned in March that a new standalone drive-thru Starbucks location will go in the Johnson City Center within the near future, as well.

(WJHL)

