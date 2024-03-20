Drake Prouty wins commissioners primary, faces John Furek in the fall

ZANESVILLE − The spring primary election was held Tuesday with only one competitive race in Muskingum County.

There were three candidates vying for the Republican nomination for Muskingum County commissioner. They were Tony Coury, Drake Prouty and Gene Tahyi. Prouty won with 5,403 votes to 2,034 for Coury and 895 for Tahyi in unofficial vote totals from the Muskingum County Board of Elections.

Prouty will face Democrat John Furek in the fall general election. Furek is a U.S. Navy veteran and retired teacher for Tri-Valley Local Schools. Furek ran for commissioner previously and lost against Melissa Bell. Prouty is a trustee for Cass Township.

The winner in the fall will replace Mollie Crooks, who chose not run for re-election. The other commissioner's seat up will see incumbent Republican Cindy Cameron challenged by Democrat Justin Wyatt.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Election results for Tuesday's primary election