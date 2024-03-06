Drake Bell Has Come Forward As The Nickelodeon Child Actor Who Was Allegedly Abused By Dialect Coach Brian Peck In 2001. Here’s Absolutely Everything There Is To Know.

“The story makes complete sense — the way that he was saying it,” Will added, before poignantly adding: “I look back on it now and it makes me want to cry that I was ever that naive.”

Rider was apparently told a similar story, with the star alleging: “He didn’t say that nothing had happened. By the time we heard about the case and knew anything about it, it was always in the context of: ‘I did this thing, I am guilty, I am going to take whatever punishment the government determines, but I’m the victim of jailbait.’”

Peck allegedly then asked Will, Rider, and several other actors that he knew to go and support him in court, which they did.Will recalled: “We’re then sitting in that courtroom, on the wrong side of everything, of course having no idea. It was filled with child actors, to the point that the victim’s mother turned around and said: ‘Look at all the famous people you brought with you, and it doesn’t change what you did to my kid.’”

“I just sat there wanting to die,” Will continued. “I was like: ‘What the hell am I doing here?’ It was horrifying all the way around.”