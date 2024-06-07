Dr. Phil’s softball interview with Trump fails to convince to Trump stop targeting his enemies

TechCrunch

LinkedIn has confirmed it will no longer allow advertisers to target users based on data gleaned from their participation in LinkedIn Groups. The move comes more than three months after a collective of civil society groups filed a complaint with the European Commission (EC) over a potential violation of the Digital Services Act (DSA). The DSA is a set of regulations that came into force across the bloc in February, designed to set a strict governance framework for online content, as well as set out obligations on areas such as algorithmic transparency and how advertisers are able to target users.