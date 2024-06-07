Dr. Phil’s softball interview with Trump fails to convince to Trump stop targeting his enemies
Vaughn Hillyard, NBC News Correspondent, Rev. Al Sharpton, host of ‘Politics Nation” on MSNBC and David Kelly, former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to Dr. Phil pleading with Donald Trump to not wage a campaign of revenge and retribution and how the softball interview failed to convince the ex-president to stop ahead of potential jail sentence.