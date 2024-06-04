Dr Pepper ties for 2nd in U.S. soda rankings with Pepsi, Wall Street Journal reports

Popular Texas soda Dr Pepper is coming for the top dog of soft drinks.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Dr Pepper is now tied for the 2nd most popular drink in America, tied with Pepsi.

Here’s why.

Dr Pepper surpasses Diet Coke, Sprite

The Wall Street Journal report highlighted the impact of Dr. Pepper's enhanced marketing of its unique flavors, which have expanded the brand's presence beyond traditional markets. Established in Texas in 1885, Dr. Pepper has consistently increased its market share over the past two decades. In the early 2000s, it held approximately 5.5% of the market and ranked fifth among major soft drink brands. Today, it has surpassed Diet Coke and Sprite.

Dr Pepper history

According to The Houston Chronicle, Dr Pepper was first created in a Waco drugstore in 1885 by pharmacist Wade Morrison. At the time, sodas were considered a form of medicine. If you ever had a stomach ache as a child, your mother might have told you to go sip ginger ale. Coca-Cola was also considered medication, and the original formula featured cocaine. Dr Pepper did not use the illegal substance, but it did claim that it would aid digestion.

Dr Pepper’s ties with Pepsi

Last year, Coke secured 19.2% of the soda market in the U.S. by volume, according to Beverage Digest’s data. Dr Pepper and Pepsi both had 8.3%. After that came other brands owned by Coca-Cola: Sprite came in at 8.1% and Diet Coke at 7.8%.

Dr Pepper, Blue Bell and Whataburger collaborations

Last year, Texas iconic ice cream company Blue Bell and Dr Pepper collaborated to create an ice cream flavor. The two combined vanilla and Dr Pepper-flavored sherbet to create the Dr Pepper Float.

Other Dr Pepper collaborations include the Dr Pepper shake from Whataburger. Whataburger was a Texas company and is now owned by an investment firm in Chicago.

Hubby and I just tried @Whataburger for the first time… they have a Dr.Pepper milkshake that has scalped us bald!! 🧑🏾‍🦲 👩🏾‍🦲

It is INSANE 🥤

Whoever conceived that idea needs two raises! It tastes like a gourmet specialty shake.

Thanks @heyjohnnyb_ for the rec. 👌🏾 pic.twitter.com/zaUPz0IL4x — everybody say: SPAGHETTII 🍝 (@itsmekeylolo) May 6, 2024

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Dr Pepper ties with Pepsi for 2nd most popular soda in the US: Report