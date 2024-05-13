Dr Pepper and pickles drink from Sonic has gone viral. Here's what Texans are saying

Dr Pepper already has 23 flavors in its recipe. Fans of the soft drink are adding another one, and this ingredient is more on the tart side.

According to USA TODAY, people are pulling up to Sonic and asking for a "Pickle Dr Pepper."

Where did this trend start? Here’s what we know.

'Pickle Dr Pepper' in Texas

The origin of this Dr Pepper concoction is a mystery. However, a recent trend shows people requesting the drink on social media.

A TikTok user who goes by Mississippi Memaw went viral for ordering the “Pickle Dr Pepper,” which is a Dr Pepper with dill pickle slices in it.

Now, several Texans are ordering this strange drink and sharing their experience on social media.

Dr. Pepper + Pickles = a HIT 🙂‍↕️ (requested by @wolfmed117 don’t say I never did anything for you) pic.twitter.com/FsrnddL6Lb — Ayi (@ayihours) May 10, 2024

Pickles and Dr. Pepper? How many of you would actually try it?? pic.twitter.com/HpC3Lbrnm3 — Good Day (@GoodDayFox4) May 10, 2024

PICKLES IN DR PEPPER. Let's try the viral drink people are getting at Sonic. @difficultpatty pic.twitter.com/SFh2fIIINW — Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) May 11, 2024

Have y'all tried this pickle and Dr. Pepper thing? pic.twitter.com/2P7NtPHOWN — (dm) (@LurvesFood) May 12, 2024

It’s not a texan thing. It IS a tiktok thing. I reside in texas and work at sonic, and I have had people order it. It’s not good, neither is it bad. I like pickles, and dr pepper, but not together. — Cabbage (@dsk311) May 11, 2024

Is the 'Pickle Dr Pepper' on the Sonic menu?

Sonic does not have this beverage on its current menu but customers can still order it. According to Sonic Drive-In spokesman Brent Reams, people are making more of these requests for the "Pickle Dr Pepper."

“[Sonic is] no stranger to seeing our fans create fun and unexpected flavor combinations," he said. "The addition of pickle slices was a new one, though. We’ve added many unique beverage flavors to our menu in the past, including the popular Pickle Juice Slush."

Is Dr Pepper from Texas?

According to The Houston Chronicle, Dr Pepper was first created in a Waco drugstore in 1885 by pharmacist Wade Morrison. At the time, sodas were considered a form of medicine. If you ever had a stomach ache as a child, your mother might have told you to go sip ginger ale. Coca-Cola was also considered medication, and the original formula featured cocaine. Dr Pepper did not use the illegal substance, but it did claim that it would aid digestion.

Dr Pepper, Blue Bell and Whataburger collaborations

Last year, Texas iconic ice cream company Blue Bell and Dr Pepper collaborated for an ice cream flavor. The two combined vanilla and Dr Pepper-flavored sherbet to create the Dr Pepper Float.

Other Dr Pepper collaborations include the Dr Pepper shake from Whataburger. Whataburger was a Texas company and is now owned by an investment firm in Chicago.

Hubby and I just tried @Whataburger for the first time… they have a Dr.Pepper milkshake that has scalped us bald!! 🧑🏾‍🦲 👩🏾‍🦲

It is INSANE 🥤

Whoever conceived that idea needs two raises! It tastes like a gourmet specialty shake.

Thanks @heyjohnnyb_ for the rec. 👌🏾 pic.twitter.com/zaUPz0IL4x — everybody say: SPAGHETTII 🍝 (@itsmekeylolo) May 6, 2024

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Dr Pepper and pickles? Texans flock to Sonic to order viral drink