Dr Pepper Finally Beats Pepsi as Second Most Popular Soda in the U.S.

Dr Pepper has always been #1 in Ladd Drummond's heart. And now the rest of America is catching on!

In fact, the iconic drink was just named the second best soda in the country, according to new data from Beverage Digest. Dr Pepper officially beat out Pepsi for the number two spot for the first time since 1985.

While both brands hold 8.3 percent of the soda market, Dr Pepper finally edged out its long-standing competitor in this historical thirst-quenching match-up. Of course, it wasn't enough to beat Coke, who remains at number one with 19.2 percent. But that won't change the way Ree Drummond's hubby feels about the drink. He's been known to have about "four Dr Peppers a day," Ree says. "He'll have the first one as soon as he wakes up, like how normal people have a latte." 😂

So, why all of a sudden has Dr Pepper gained popularity beyond just in the Drummond household? After all, we know the soda has been around for quite some time—it was first sold in 1885 out of a drug store in Waco, Texas. In fact, Dr Pepper was invented just before both Coca-Cola and Pepsi hit the market. So, it's been a well-established brand in the United States. On top of that, it also has a unique distinction for its mysterious 23 flavors that makes it both sweet and spiced.

But another reason why Dr Pepper is now number two in the country is due to the brand's social media marketing (remember TikTok's Dr Pepper brownies?) and experimentation with fun new collaborations and products like the Creamy Coconut Dr Pepper that was released this year.

"Dr Pepper has been gaining, [Pepsi] has been declining, and they're meeting in the middle," Duane Stanford, editor of Beverage Digest, said in an interview with CNN.

But whatever the reason may be, there's one thing we know for sure—Ladd's love of Dr Pepper will never change!

