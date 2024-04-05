Dr. Martha Monson named ABC4-CW30’s Remarkable Woman of 2024

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (April 4, 2024)—ABC4 (KTVX-TV)/CW30 (KUCW-TV) today announced that Dr. Martha Monson has been selected as the local winner of Nexstar Media Group, Inc.’s, nationwide “Remarkable Women” competition. Now in its fifth year, the nationwide initiative is part of Nexstar’s celebration of Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day, and is designed to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress, and the quality of life in the United States.

Throughout the month of March, Nexstar’s television stations across the country spotlighted local women who inspire, lead, and forge the way for other women. Based on criteria including community contributions, self-achievement, and exhibiting innovation, creativity, and/or entrepreneurial spirit -Nexstar television stations across 117 markets each selected four local women for consideration as that market’s “Remarkable Woman.” As the local market winner, Dr. Monson will receive $1000 to be donated to the charity of her choice and will travel to Los Angeles with “nominees” from other Nexstar television markets, where one woman will be recognized as Nexstar’s “Remarkable Woman” of 2024. The winner will receive $10,000 to be donated to the charity of her choice.

Dr. Monson was selected as the local winner from Salt Lake City because of her life-saving work as the Director of the Grant Scott Bonham Fetal Center at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City. Dr. Monson is a maternal fetal medicine surgeon.

“Dr. Monson is more than a healer,” said Mark Danielson, Vice President and General Manager of KTVX/KUCW. “She’s an angel bringing medical miracles to the lives of so many families in Utah and beyond. A mom, a wife, a pioneer in her field, Dr. Monson, is a truly remarkable woman, allowing the unborn to come into this world – touching so many lives for the better. When we think of making a difference, we can look to Dr. Martha Monson as an inspiration to all of us. She is remarkable indeed.”

“Truly, I work among superheroes every single day,” said Dr. Monson. “I feel like my world of fetal medicine is just a small, but important, component in the world of medicine. At the end of the day though, the greatest inspiration is our patients.”

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Good Things Utah

Sponsored locally by West Shore Home.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.