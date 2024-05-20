Lauren Fox, Ph.D. Senior Director, Policy & Research, Public School Forum

Earlier this month, one of our state’s leading and most respected champions of public education, the Public School Forum of North Carolina, held its annual Eggs and Issues breakfast in Raleigh. The event drew several prominent elected officials and candidates from both parties – all of whom endorsed the idea that the state must do much more to fund and support public education.

Unfortunately, as we learned in a recent conversation with the Forum’s Senior Director of Policy and Research, Lauren Fox, Republican legislative leaders were not among that group and they continue to largely ignore the Forum’s repeated pleas for things like better teacher pay, better services to address student mental health needs, and enactment of the court-ordered comprehensive school improvement plan from the Leandro school funding lawsuit.

Read the Forum’s report: Top Education Issues 2024-25 Measuring Progress.

The post Dr. Lauren Fox of the Public School Forum on NC’s progress on Top Education issues appeared first on NC Newsline.