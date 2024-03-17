Dr. Kevin Korus: February showers bring March flowers

In my opinion, every drive through Florida is quite beautiful. However, driving in March through north Florida is exceptionally so! The road ditches come alive with the most brilliant pinks, purples, oranges and blues as Florida wildflowers spring to life. Although there are native wildflowers that bloom in every season here in Florida, I find the spring flush to be the most stunning.

We have the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) to thank for our beautiful roadside right-of-ways. In 1963, the FDOT initiated the roadside wildflower program to improve aesthetics, driver safety and maintenance costs. It is easy to see how it has improved the aesthetics of our roadsides, and driver safety is increased as our flowers are low-growing and allow for a clear view of road signs and intersections. Also, roadsides containing wildflowers are traversable and allow someone who has left the road to safely come to a stop. Finally, maintenance costs are reduced as wildflower populations limit the need for weed control via pesticide application and/or mowing.

Wildflowers are readily established by seed, and can be added to your landscape in any full-sun, meadowy area. Seeds can be broadcast (or planted shallowly) before the first warm spring rain. Wildflowers can be planted on top of existing turf without hurting the quality of the grass or underlying groundcover. The flowers typically germinate, bloom and die in the early spring before our warm season perennial grasses are fully out of dormancy. Wildflowers can be either perennial or annual, but even the annuals can reoccur perennially by seed.

There are several different species available to give your landscape a full bouquet of color. Although there is always some variability in flower color among any given species, below is a list of some options to give you the color you desire.

For blue flowers, consider common blue violet (Viola sororia), blue-eyed grass (Sisyrinchium atlanticum), lupines (Lupinus villosus and L. perennis), Carolina wild petunia (Ruellia caroliniensis) or Stokes' aster (Stokesia laevis).

For yellow, plant greeneyes (Berlandiera subacaulis), green and gold (Chrysogonum virginianum), golden ragwort (Packera aurea), soft greeneyes (Berlandiera pumila) or our state wildflower, Florida tickseed (Coreopsis sp.). Columbine (Aquilegia canadensis) also will give you yellow flowers with a splash of red.

Pink/purple species include woodland pinkroot (Spigelia marilandica), passionflower (Passiflora incarnata) and Georgia tickseed (Coreopsis nudata).

There are several white flower options, including lizard's-tail (Saururus cernuus), pinewoods milkweed (Asclepias humistrata), oakleaf fleabane (Erigeron quercifolius) and spring lady’s tresses (Spiranthes vernalis).

Blanket flower (Gailllardia pulchella) produces a deep red/orange flower and will continue to flower throughout the year, beyond the spring.

In addition to adding greatly to the aesthetic quality of the landscape, wildflowers play a pivotal role in attracting and sustaining our pollinator populations. Bees, butterflies, wasps, flies and many other pollinators benefit from the additional nectar and pollen found in meadow environments.

For more information on Florida wildflowers, visit gardeningsolutions.ifas.ufl.edu/plants/ornamentals/wildflowers-for-all-seasons.html.

— Dr. Kevin Korus is the Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Agent for UF/IFAS Extension Alachua County. Contact him at kkorus@ufl.edu or 955-2402.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Dr. Kevin Korus: February showers bring March flowers