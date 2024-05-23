Dr. Jasmeet Bains’ medical school proposal clears assembly

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The State Assembly has cleared the way to possibly bring a University of California medical school to Kern County.

State Assemblywoman Dr. Jasmeet Bains of Delano proposed the bill, which would allow funding sources to contribute to the operation of the medical school. The move is critical to improve healthcare access in one of the most medically under-served communities in the state, according to Dr. Bains.

‘I’m closing my doors, I’m locking them’: Delano neighborhood on edge after kidnapping, robbery of woman

The proposed bill now heads to the State Senate for consideration.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.