Dr. Cynthia Nazario-Leary: Ways to start a Florida-friendly landscape

Florida-friendly landscaping aims to guide you in creating healthy and visually appealing landscapes that also safeguard Florida’s natural resources. It outlines nine principles, covering aspects such as choosing the right plant, efficient watering, fertilizing appropriately, managing pests responsibly and reducing stormwater runoff. The principles are a great way to design a pathway toward creating a Florida-friendly landscape, but prioritizing where to start can sometimes feel daunting.

Whether you're enhancing an existing landscape or starting fresh, Florida-friendly landscaping does not need to be out of reach. Below are seven things you can do now to make your yard or landscape more Florida-friendly. Implementing just one of these practices will get you on your way to creating a beautiful landscape that also protects our natural resources and wildlife.

Get a soil test: Figuring out the nutrient levels in your yard will help you fertilize only when needed, saving you money, reducing pest issues and promoting healthy plant growth.

Remove invasive plants: Invasive plants can have negative impacts for our environment and displace native ones. Removal of common invasive plants, such as the tuberous sword fern (Nephrolepis cordifolia), Mexican petunia (Ruellia simplex) and heavenly bamboo (Nandina domestica) can prevent the spread of these plants to natural areas.

Plant one or more native species: Choosing plants adapted to the local environment can attract beneficial wildlife and promote biodiversity, and also can require less water and maintenance.

Apply 2 to 3 inches of mulch: Mulch enhances soil moisture retention and moderates soil temperature — all while inhibiting weeds. Use sustainably harvested mulch options such as melaleuca, or pine straw or nuggets.

Water plants only when needed: Set timers and adjust watering schedules based on weather conditions and seasonal needs.

Raise mower blades: A higher cut can encourage deeper rooting in your grass, and gives them resilience against dry spells, pests and disease.

Install a rain barrel: Save water during wetter times for use in drier periods.

To learn more about Florida-friendly landscaping, the nine principles, and how to manage your Florida landscape, reach out to the UF/IFAS Extension Alachua County office to speak with a Master Gardener Volunteer at 955-2402 or mag@alachuacounty.us.

— Dr. Cynthia Nazario-Leary is the Environmental and Community Horticulture Extension Agent for UF/IFAS Extension Alachua County. Contact her at cnazarioleary@ufl.edu or 955-2402.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Dr. Cynthia Nazario-Leary: Ways to start a Florida-friendly landscape